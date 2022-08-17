Kim Legg announced as Director of Prevention for GameChanger

By Clayton McChesney
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WVVA) - GameChanger, West Virginia schools’ Substance Misuse Prevention Movement, welcomes Kim Legg as their Director of Prevention.

Legg, a Nationally Certified School Psychologist from Cabell County Schools, is a West Virginia local and Marshall University graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology, a Masters in Psychology, and an Education Specialist Degree.

Jim Justice, Governor of West Virginia and Head Coach of GameChanger expressed his excitement with having Legg join the GameChanger team.

“As a West Virginian herself she is another shining example of how we always step up in this state to help others. I have all the confidence in the world that she will do an amazing job, and that her efforts will have a profound impact on the lives of so many kids.” says Justice.

The duties of the new Director of Prevention will include working directly with the Prevention Education Staff and directing a team of coaches in each GameChanger school.

Legg will begin her duties on August 15.

