Harper’s Home to be county’s first foster home

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - A historic home in Tazewell is about to receive a special distinction. Built in 1930 at the behest of Farm Bureau General Manager R.R. Wall, the house sold at auction last month. The residence was purchased by the C.A.R.E Center of Southwest Virginia to become the county’s first temporary care foster facility named Harper’s Home.

The home was purchased with funds from the Dorothy Wall Charitable Foundation. Dorothy was the daughter of R.R. Wall and the final habitant of the residence.

“Harper’s Home is going to be a loving,caring, safe haven home where children and come and stay when they are removed from their home, at no fault of their own, and they are entering the foster care system.” April Morefield, C.A.R.E Center Executive Director.

The news comes after Governor Glenn Youngkin’s launch of a special task force to create more housing for the Commonwealth’s foster children.

“Last year there was a crisis and there really still is with kids when they come into care not being able to find placements for them. And we’ve had kids, I believe the number was like 163 during a 6 month period of kids who had to sleep in offices, they had to sleep in hotels because there was no placements for them.” - Rebecca Smith, Tazewell County Social Services

Morefield hopes to open the facility with the help of the community.

“Harper’s Home needs a lot of interior construction and remodeling work. We need a lot of support from the community, we would love people to come out and help us with this project.” said April Morefield.

The facility plans to offer canine and equestrian therapy for the children, along with being a site where forensic investigation for sexual assault can take place.

If Harper’s Home gets the help they are looking for, they plan to open in 6 months. For those interested in helping, visit Harper’s Home Facebook for more information and volunteer applications.

