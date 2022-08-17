A few spotty showers are possible this week

Most will stay dry with partly cloudy skies
A few spotty showers are possible today and throughout the rest of the work week.
By Collin Rogers
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Most will stay dry throughout the day with partly cloudy skies; however, a few isolated showers are possible this afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s for most.

A few showers are possible this afternoon, otherwise we'll see partly cloudy skies.
A few showers are possible this evening, otherwise we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Temperatures tonight will get down into the 50s.

A few showers are possible this evening, otherwise we'll see partly cloudy skies.
Rain chances will stay slim, and temperatures will stay below average in the 70s through Thursday and Friday. A better chance of rain returns to the region this weekend as a low pressure system nears the area.

A low-pressure system will bring rain and storms to the region this weekend.
We’ll see rounds of showers and storms this weekend and into early next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

