Rising BU junior, student athlete dies

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Just days before the start of the fall semester, the Bluefield University (BU) community is mourning the loss of a student athlete and rising junior. BU announced on its Facebook page that Caitlyn Victoria Gable, 20, died in her sleep on Aug. 9. Gable was a BU Rams softball player.

“The Bluefield University athletic community is saddened by the passing of Caitlyn,” said Corey Mullins, BU Director of Athletics. “Caitlyn touched so many lives during her time as a Ram. She will be missed by members of our staff and faculty, as well as teammates and classmates. Join us in lifting her friends and family in prayer during this time.”

According to BU’s Facebook post, Gable’s love for softball started as a child.

“Since the age of 7, Caitlyn always had a passion for softball and played on several travel and American Legion teams,” according to the post.

“One thing I have always said from the beginning, you are family when you come to Bluefield,” said Baylee Allen, head softball coach. “Caitlyn was a part of our family and always will be. Once a Ram, always a Ram.”

This summer, Gable, who was from Midland, NC, also worked at a camp for Girl Scouts. A visitation will be held for Gable Sat. Aug. 13 in Concord, NC.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of North Carolina, in support of Caitlyn’s life-long battle with epilepsy, www.epilepsync.org, or to the Keyauwee Program Center for Girl Scouts of America.

