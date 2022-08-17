After-school art education is being offered at Violet Studio

Violet Studio Storefront.
Violet Studio Storefront.(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Beginning with the new school year, Violet Studio will offer after-school art education Monday through Friday. The studio opened last May with the hope of giving a creative outlet to the youth in the area.

“I created the after-school program to give kids in our area something to look forward to at the end of their day. My over-all goal though is to create a small community where those who feel like they don’t fit in with other cliques, maybe this will be their thing.” - Violet Asbury, Owner of Violet Studio.

Asbury has a Bachelor’s in Art and a certification to teach students pre-K-12. The classes will be offered from 4 PM to 5:30 PM daily, with options to choose which days of the week your child will attend. If your child goes to Tazewell Public Schools, they can take the school bus straight to the studio.

In addition to the new after-school program, the studio also held an art camp over the summer and facilitates children’s birthday parties in their “Drip” Studio.

For more information on the studio and their programs visit their website at Violetstudio.com.

