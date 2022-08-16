We’ll have a taste of fall today
Occasional showers and cooler weather are expected today
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Today won’t bring quite as much widespread and heavy rain, but hit-or-miss showers are possible on and off throughout the day. We’ll otherwise see lots of lingering clouds and experience cooler-than-average temperatures, topping off in the 60s and low 70s for most.
A few more showers will be possible this evening, and lows will fall into the mid 50s-low 60s tonight.
The rest of this week will bring partly sunny skies, and the chance for daily pop-up showers and thunderstorm. We’ll stay cooler than normal for a while as well. Wider-spread rain looks to possibly develop again by this coming weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
