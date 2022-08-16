We’ll have a taste of fall today

Today won’t bring quite as much widespread and heavy rain, but hit-or-miss showers are possible on and off throughout the day. We’ll otherwise see lots of lingering clouds and experience cooler-than-average temperatures, topping off in the 60s and low 70s for most.

Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible today with highs in the upper 60s and low-mid 70s. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few more showers will be possible this evening, and lows will fall into the mid 50s-low 60s tonight.

A few showers are possible tonight along with some patchy fog and temperatures in the 50s. (WVVA WEATHER)

The rest of this week will bring partly sunny skies, and the chance for daily pop-up showers and thunderstorm. We’ll stay cooler than normal for a while as well. Wider-spread rain looks to possibly develop again by this coming weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Cooler temperatures are expected for the next several days. (WVVA WEATHER)

