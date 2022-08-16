Occasional showers/storms possible Tuesday evening; heavy rain possible

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Low pressure aloft, and cool NE wind flow will keep the moisture rolling in through our Tuesday night. While it doesn’t look like a complete wash-out, we’ll have on and off showers and thunderstorms through this evening, some of which could produce heavy rainfall at times.

HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE (WVVA WEATHER)

Watch for localized flooding issues/high water issues, especially in poor drainage areas/creeks/streams! Low temps tonight will fall into the 50s and low 60s. Areas of fog will be likely as well.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow should be partly sunny, with highs in the upper 60s-mid 70s. We’ll see a few isolated showers/pop-up storms, though the coverage should be less than today! Some will stay dry with no rain at all, we’ll just still be a bit muggy.

CHAANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain chances will stay slim, and temps will stay below average through Thursday and Friday. Our next weather-maker will arrive this weekend, and wider-spread rain looks possible by this Saturday and Sunday.

Stay tuned!

