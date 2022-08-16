Happening Tonight: A Life of Sorrow - The Life & Times of Carter Stanley

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Happening this evening at the Bluefield, Virginia branch of the Tazewell County Public Library

Gary Reid is bringing the life of bluegrass artist Carter Stanley to life. Assistant Director of the library’s Bluefield branch, Chris Wilkes sat down WVVA @ Noon’s Joshua Bolden

to discuss what you can expect.

The event kicks off at 6 PM this Tuesday, August 16th.

The Tazewell County Library Bluefield Branch is located at 108 Huffard Drive in Bluefield, VA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCH labor and delivery: A village of nurse moms
Diagnosis at one local hospital: baby fever
FILE PHOTO
EMS responds to overturned UTV in Mercer County
(Source: AP)
Flash flooding underway in parts of Fayette County
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche dies of crash injuries after being taken off life support

Latest News

One resident in the Sam Black Church area of Greenbrier County said he lost nearly everything...
Greenbrier County locals losing hope in future flood prevention
PCH labor and delivery: A village of nurse moms
Diagnosis at one local hospital: baby fever
IN FOCUS with Melinda Zosh
In Focus: Benefit concert, dinner gives back to those who serve
Wade Center: Gem Excavation Trip
Wade Center helps kids explore the outdoors