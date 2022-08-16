Happening Tonight: A Life of Sorrow - The Life & Times of Carter Stanley
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Happening this evening at the Bluefield, Virginia branch of the Tazewell County Public Library
Gary Reid is bringing the life of bluegrass artist Carter Stanley to life. Assistant Director of the library’s Bluefield branch, Chris Wilkes sat down WVVA @ Noon’s Joshua Bolden
to discuss what you can expect.
The event kicks off at 6 PM this Tuesday, August 16th.
The Tazewell County Library Bluefield Branch is located at 108 Huffard Drive in Bluefield, VA.
