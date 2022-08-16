Greenbrier County locals losing hope in future flood prevention

One resident in the Sam Black Church area of Greenbrier County said he lost nearly everything...
One resident in the Sam Black Church area of Greenbrier County said he lost nearly everything in recent flooding.(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAM BLACK CHURCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - Multiple Greenbrier County residents in the Sam Black Church area told WVVA they don’t see an end to seemingly-endless recurring floods.

Rain through Sunday night and Monday morning resulted in large amounts of damage to one man’s home, who added this week’s incident was far from the first to impact his home and belongings.

“You don’t have enough time when water comes in to grab your necessaries. When it’s there in, you’ve got to get out or you’ll get electrocuted,” said Ted Shafron. “Right now, it’s the middle of the month. I’ve already paid my bills. I don’t have it to clean my house.”

Shafron wasn’t the only local impacted either. Now, seven years after what the National Weather Service called a “1,000-year storm” devastated the area, others say they’ve lost hope in any future mitigation efforts.

“You can’t control the weather, and when it downpours such as it did this morning, it comes straight down through the hollers and valleys,” said Debra Coats. “There’s really nothing that can be done, not that I know of anyways.”

On Monday evening, Shafron welcomed representatives from the Red Cross and Greenbrier County to assess the damage to his home and property. He said he’d relied on charitable organizations and good Samaritans following previous flooding incidents.

He also asked for anyone looking to help, to reach out at (304) 392-9887

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
EMS responds to overturned UTV in Mercer County
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Federal indictment dropped W.Va. pharmacists in opioid suit
Federal indictment dropped against W.Va. pharmacists accused of fueling drug epidemic
Two Mcdowell County deputies are facing a federal lawsuit for allegations of racial profiling.
Two Mcdowell County deputies face federal lawsuit
(Source: AP)
Flash flooding underway in parts of Fayette County

Latest News

PCH labor and delivery: A village of nurse moms
Diagnosis at one local hospital: baby fever
IN FOCUS with Melinda Zosh
In Focus: Benefit concert, dinner gives back to those who serve
Wade Center: Gem Excavation Trip
Wade Center helps kids explore the outdoors
(Source: AP)
Flash flooding underway in parts of Fayette County