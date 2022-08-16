Giles Co. residents warned after potential sighting of armed and dangerous suspect

Shawn Tolbert, 42, of Burkeville, wanted on multiple charges including felony eluding.
Shawn Tolbert, 42, of Burkeville, wanted on multiple charges including felony eluding.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEWPORT, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene in the Winding Way area of Newport near Super Val-UGrocery after the potential sighting of an armed and dangerous suspect.

According to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office, a witness described seeing someone wearing a blue flannel shirt with white and black stripes and blue jeans that resembled Shawn Tolbert. The person had a mustache, slicked-back hair and was possibly carrying a bag.

“Remain vigilant and keep residences, outbuildings, and vehicles secure. Do not attempt to approach. Dial 911 immediately.”

