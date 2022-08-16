Giles Co. residents warned after potential sighting of armed and dangerous suspect

NEWPORT, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene in the Winding Way area of Newport near Super Val-UGrocery after the potential sighting of an armed and dangerous suspect.

According to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office, a witness described seeing someone wearing a blue flannel shirt with white and black stripes and blue jeans that resembled Shawn Tolbert. The person had a mustache, slicked-back hair and was possibly carrying a bag.

“Remain vigilant and keep residences, outbuildings, and vehicles secure. Do not attempt to approach. Dial 911 immediately.”

