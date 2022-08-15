Wade Center helps kids explore the outdoors

Wade Center: Gem Excavation Trip
By Megan Brandl
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Wade Center is teaming up with a local business in an effort to help kids explore the outdoors.

The Wade Center provided transportation to the Blue Mountain Rustic, located off of 460 in Bluefield, giving a group of 13 children a chance to excavate their own gems.

Betty Brainerd, executive director of the Wade Center, said, “But the main thing is getting them out. Out of school, out of that environment, into nature to show them what’s available in their community.”

The Wade Center has two more activities planned for the near future.

