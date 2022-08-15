Nicholas Evans, “The Horse Whisperer” author, dies at 72

FILE - Author Nicholas Evans poses in New York Sept. 29, 2005. Evans, the British author of the...
FILE - Author Nicholas Evans poses in New York Sept. 29, 2005. Evans, the British author of the bestselling novel “The Horse Whisperer,” has died at 72. His representatives at United Agents said Evans died “suddenly” on Aug. 9, 2022 following a heart attack. Published in 1995, “The Horse Whisperer” was Evans’ debut novel and sold more than 15 million copies worldwide. The story of a trainer hired to help an injured teenager and her horse back to health was adapted into a Hollywood movie starring Robert Redford as the title character and Scarlett Johansson playing the young rider in her breakout role.(AP Photo/Tina Fineberg, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Nicholas Evans, the British author of the bestselling novel “The Horse Whisperer,” has died at 72, his representatives said Monday.

United Agents said Evans died “suddenly” on Aug. 9 following a heart attack.

Published in 1995, “The Horse Whisperer” was Evans’ debut novel and sold more than 15 million copies worldwide. The story of a trainer hired to help an injured teenager and her horse back to health was adapted into a Hollywood movie starring Robert Redford as the title character and Scarlett Johansson playing young rider Grace MacLean in her breakout role.

Born in 1950 in Worcestershire, England, Evans studied law at Oxford University and worked as a journalist in the 1970s.

He worked as a screenwriter and television documentary producer before beginning work on his debut novel. His other books include “The Loop,” “The Smoke Jumper,” “The Divide” and “The Brave.”

In 2008, Evans became seriously ill after cooking and eating poisonous mushrooms picked in Scottish forests. He and his family were hospitalized and had to undergo kidney treatments.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
EMS responds to overturned UTV in Mercer County
Federal indictment dropped W.Va. pharmacists in opioid suit
Federal indictment dropped against W.Va. pharmacists accused of fueling drug epidemic
Two Mcdowell County deputies are facing a federal lawsuit for allegations of racial profiling.
Two Mcdowell County deputies face federal lawsuit
ATV Crash
One injured after ATV crash in Mercer County
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway

Latest News

The child was found unresponsive in a car on Friday afternoon, according to the Carthage Police...
3-year-old girl dies after being left in hot car, police say
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel,...
8 bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on beach
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Russian shells slam into eastern Ukraine; 3 dead, 20 hurt
Demonstrators gather on the steps of the Florida Historic Capitol Museum in front of the...
So-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law confuses some Florida schools
Shawn Gaylor, spokesperson for Gurnee Police Department, describes a shooting at a Six Flags...
Six Flags shooting 'not a random act,' police spokesperson says