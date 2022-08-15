Low pressure aloft will keep us cooler & unsettled for a while

Hit-or-miss showers and storms are likely this week
WE'LL BE COOL, HUMID, AND UNSETTLED TUESDAY
WE'LL BE COOL, HUMID, AND UNSETTLED TUESDAY
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A frontal boundary draped just south of our area, along with low pressure at the upper levels of the atmosphere will keep us unstable into tonight.

EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER

Especially before sundown, we look to see more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding issues into the evening, so stay weather aware! Some areas already received 1-3″ of rain earlier today and last (Sunday night).

FLOOD WATCH
FLOOD WATCH

A FLOOD WATCH will remain in effect for Pocahontas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, and McDowell counties until 11PM Monday night, and for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, Tazewell, Giles, and Bland counties until 8PM Monday night.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook
Excessive Rainfall Outlook

By midnight tonight, we look to get a break from heavier downpours/any stronger storms, and lows will fall into the upper 50s/low 60s. Areas of fog will be likely, DRIVE SAFE!

FOG OVERNIGHT
FOG OVERNIGHT

Tuesday won’t bring quite as much widespread and heavy rain, but hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms look likely on and off throughout the day. We’ll otherwise see lots of lingering clouds and experience cooler-than-average temps, topping off in the 60s and low 70s for most. A few more showers/storms will be possible early Tuesday night, and lows will fall into the upper mid 50s-low 60s Tuesday night.

SHOWERS/STORMS POP UP TUESDAY
SHOWERS/STORMS POP UP TUESDAY

The rest of this week will bring partly sunny skies, and the chance for daily pop-up showers and thunderstorms as low pressure lingers overhead. We’ll stay cooler than normal for a while as well. Wider-spread rain looks to possibly develop again by this coming weekend...STAY TUNED!

LOW PRESSURE LINGERS OVERHEAD
LOW PRESSURE LINGERS OVERHEAD

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

