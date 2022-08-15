Heavy rain may lead to flash flooding today

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR NORTHERN FAYETTE COUNTY UNTIL 11 AM. LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING IS ONGOING AND MULTIPLE ROADS HAVE HIGH WATER OVER THEM. IF YOU COME ACROSS A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS IN EFFECT IN WESTERN GREENBRIER COUNTY UNTIL 10:30 AM. FLASH FLOODING IS ONGIONG AND SOME ROADS ARE CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING.

A FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR THE MAJORITY OF THE REGION UNTIL TONIGHT. FLASH FLOODING IS POSSIBLE THROUGHOUT THE REST OF THE DAY AS HEAVY THUNDERSTORMS MOVE THORUGH. STAY WEATHER AWARE!!

We are dealing with flooding issues this morning across parts of the region and heavy rain and storms could lead to more flooding throughout the rest of the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible today and into the evening hours and they could produce heavy rainfall which may lead to flooding. Temperatures will top off in the 70s for most this afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms are possible tonight, especially during the evening hours. Some storms may contain heavy rainfall which could lead to flooding issues. Lows will be in the 60s for most tonight.

Some spotty showers are possible tomorrow, but not everyone will see rain. Otherwise, we’ll see mainly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 60s and low-mid 70s.

Isolated showers are possible throughout the middle of the week, but most should stay rain free. Highs will continue to stay below average in the 70s for most.

A better chance of showers and storms returns for the end of the week and into the weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

