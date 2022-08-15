In Focus: Benefit concert, dinner gives back to those who serve

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The first “Rock the Benefit Concert Dinner and Auction” will be held at the Willowood Country Club in Hinton, W.Va. on Monday, August 15, beginning at 6 p.m.

Tickets for Military and First Responders will be $25 with five canned good items. Tickets for general admission will be $30 with five canned good items.

All ticket sales include dinner, a concert, and entrance to the auction. Free raffle tickets will be given to First Responders and Military personnel.

