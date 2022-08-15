In Focus: Benefit concert, dinner gives back to those who serve
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The first “Rock the Benefit Concert Dinner and Auction” will be held at the Willowood Country Club in Hinton, W.Va. on Monday, August 15, beginning at 6 p.m.
Tickets for Military and First Responders will be $25 with five canned good items. Tickets for general admission will be $30 with five canned good items.
All ticket sales include dinner, a concert, and entrance to the auction. Free raffle tickets will be given to First Responders and Military personnel.
Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.