Diagnosis at one local hospital: baby fever

PCH labor and delivery: A village of nurse moms
By Megan Brandl
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton Community Hospital (PCH) Labor and Delivery department has been hit with “baby fever.”

More than half a dozen of the healthcare professionals with Women’s Health Center at PCH are either expecting a baby or recently gave birth.

Seven women, with a lot more in common than the day-to-day duties working in labor & delivery are now part of the “village” of nurse moms.

Among the moms who recently gave birth are Natalie Kemp who had baby Mila seven weeks ago and Joanna Day who had baby Macy two months ago.

The most recent to give birth is Aneshia Goforth who had baby Eden just one week ago.

The other expecting mothers are Stephanie Wiseman, Courtney Moore, Destenie Mahone, and Brooklyn Mathena. All of which are due later this year.

