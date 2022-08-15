8 bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on beach

Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel,...
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel, about one mile west of the Beau Rivage.(viewer submitted)
By WLOX Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – A simple beach cleanup in Mississippi led to a startling discovery this weekend.

Volunteers with SFS Keesler Air Force Base Chapter 652 found eight bricks of suspected cocaine on a beach in Biloxi near the White House Hotel, WLOX reported.

Biloxi police confirmed the bricks were found but are waiting for further testing to say for certain if the bricks contain cocaine.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

