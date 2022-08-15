100-plus artists contribute to Oakvale-area exhibit

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMP CREEK, W.Va. (WVVA) - Camp Creek State Park and Riff Raff Arts Collective’s “Peak of the Bloom” celebration held a concert at the Camp Creek State Park Amphitheater on Saturday, with area-businesses and artists set-up as well.

Among those present was a traveling art exhibit based out of Oakvale. The “Collective Traveling Art Exhibit” featured 171 panels made by 133 different artists, with contributing artists ranging from 22 months through 97 years of age. According to Debra Williby-Walker, co-leader of the Oakvale Area Outreach Team, artists involved came from all walks of life and beliefs as well.

“If we all put our differences aside,” said Williby-Walker, “we could all come together and create a beautiful work of art and maybe make this world a better place.”

Other stops on the exhibit’s journey include the Pigment Sanctuary in Princeton, along with a number of schools in Mercer and Raleigh counties among others.

