Wilderness first aid course offered online for the Two Virginias

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - For some, outdoor excursions can be stressful if dealing with unique medical conditions.

WVVA spoke with Dr. Natalie Bonthius about the issue -- and her ongoing effort to educate people in hopes of alleviating some such anxiety. Through a virtual course, Bonthius said attendees are able to learn the proper ways to act, should a medical emergency arise while out in the wilderness.

“We go through a whole bunch of medical survival cases, based on true things that we’ve seen in the emergency department in true search and rescue calls, so we teach the most common incidents that we run into out there,” said Bonthius.

Upon completion of the course, participants will be able to receive a certificate, valid for three years after passing an exam.

Those interested in the course can find out more about offerings for the Two Virginias here.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

