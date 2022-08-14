Richlands’ “Back 2 School Bash” wraps up 3-day celebration

Richlands-area students were able to get free backpacks and school supplies on Saturday.
Richlands-area students were able to get free backpacks and school supplies on Saturday.(Mike Street, Richlands)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - In Richlands, local students were treated to free school supplies, food and much more in the town’s weekend-long “Back 2 School Bash.”

The bash wrapped up Sunday after offering hours of free swim time, food and ice cream at Richlands Recreation Park. That’s following Saturday’s backpack giveaway -- as volunteers distributed more than 600 backpacks and supplies to local students at Critterville Park.

“You’re going to do the activities that we have for three days and you’re not going to have to spend a dollar. You’re not going to spend a dollar, you’re going to go home with a backpack, and you’re going to have a good time and your belly is going to be full,” said volunteer Mike Street.

Street added that there were backpacks left over following Saturday’s give-away, and that he and others will work to distribute every one to students who were unable to make it over the weekend. The distribution is not limited to Richlands residents.

