Off and on rain through the rest of the day. Tomorrow will be a bit more stormy

We’re going to be seeing more showers and thunderstorms throughout the evening tonight. Temperatures overnight tonight will be dropping into the low 60s. We could see some pockets of heavier rainfall with some of these storms the rest of the evening,

Tomorrow we will be pretty stormy throughout the day. Temperatures will be starting off in the low 60s, but we will be a little cooler today with temperatures only reaching into the low to mid 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible all day, likely peaking around lunchtime. Once again, we could see some pockets of heavier rainfall.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, things will remain pretty wet. A smaller chance of rain arrives by the middle of the week, keeping us on our toes with isolated showers. Temperatures all this week will be on the cool side, sitting in the low 70s. Some might not even get above 70 on Tuesday. Overnight temps will be sitting in the 50s.

