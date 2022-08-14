Former Navy SEAL helps ring in start of Beckley football seson

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Former Navy SEAL Retired Special Operations Officer D.J. Shipley made the trip to Beckley on Saturday to dedicate Woodrow Wilson High School’s “Ammo Box” for the upcoming season.

A fairly new tradition, the team fills the box with parts of opposing teams’ jerseys throughout the year, before awarding it to a deserving player at the end of the football season.

Beyond Saturday’s dedication however, players and coaches agreed Shipley’s impactful speech would serve as great inspiration as the team moved into its football season.

“The game of football is just a snapshot of life,” said Assistant Coach Dave Ray. “There’s ups, there’s downs, there’s preparing.”

Shipley, who declined a one-on-one interview with WVVA, made plenty of comparisons from camaraderie and teamwork necessary to be successful in the military -- to the gridiron as well.

“We have to depend on the guy next to us to get the play going, and he has to depend on the guy next to him,” said Christian Burks, Senior football player.

“It’s nice to have all those guys behind your back and supporting you also,” said Jay Janes, Senior football player.

Shipley touched on everything from the numerous war-town countries he’d spent time in, to the intense amount of training and dedication necessary to be successful in any walk of life.

“I think they’re on the right path to understanding that they’re stronger together than they are separate,” said Ray after the speech.

Following Shipley’s speech on Saturday, players were able to ask questions of the 17-year veteran. They were then able to take photos with Shipley before heading off to review tape.

Beckley’s first game of the season is set for Aug. 26th at Riverside.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.