EMS responds to overturned UTV in Mercer County

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - One person was transported to a hospital on Saturday following an incident involving an overturned UTV in Mercer County. Mercer County Dispatch confirmed the incident on Sunday.

According to dispatch, a call came in around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday to report the overturned UTV, around 1/4 of a mile off of Trail 94 of the Hatfield-McCoy ATV trail system.

Bluefield, W.Va. Fire Dept., Montcalm Fire Dept., Bluefield Rescue Squad and W.Va.’s Dept. of Natural Resources all responded to the scene.

According to dispatch, it appeared there were injuries along with one hospital transport. No word on the number of people involved. WVVA will continue to follow updates on this incident.

