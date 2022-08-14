Bluefield, W.Va. hosts BSU “Meet the Athletes” event

BSU's football, cross country, volleyball and women's soccer teams were all present on Saturday.
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield State University athletes saw a chance to meet with their community this past weekend.

On Saturday, Bluefield, W.Va.’s Chicory Square hosted the school’s meet-and-greet -- with the school’s cross country, football, soccer and volleyball teams all present.

The event served as an opportunity for locals to get a peek at who they’ll see competing in the upcoming school year, along with a chance to build relationships on both ends. And for some, it was a way to raise hopes of fan support in the upcoming season.

“You know, just getting a feel for the community and just introducing ourselves so they know like oh, maybe we’ll go watch them at a meet,” said Kevin Macias.

Bluefield State University’s football, cross country and volleyball programs are all set to kick of their seasons in early September. Women’s soccer’s first game is set for August 27th.

