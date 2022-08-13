Rain returns tomorrow afternoon, but we’ll hold on to cooler temperatures.

It’s a beautiful day outside and temps will be topping off in the upper 70s, Overnight tonight things will be dropping into the upper 50s. We will be seeing partly cloudy skies and a light wind. Clouds will be increasing into tomorrow morning.

Things will be a little muggy overnight

Tomorrow will start out with mostly cloudy skies, and throughout the day we will see rain moving into the area. We could see a few rumbles of thunder during the evening hours, but temperatures will only be topping off in the mid to low 70s.

Sunday we see the return of rain

The rain will be continuing into the start of the work week, and we’ll see the chance for showers and thunderstorms all through the week, with a small break around Thursday.

