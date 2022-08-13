Prudence man arrested for intent to deliver narcotics

Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Prudence man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Mark Griffith was arrested on Aug. 12 after Fayette County Deputies executed a search warrant at a residence in Prudence Road in connection to an ongoing narcotics investigation. As a result of the search, the department says they located over 100 grams of narcotics, numerous scales, packaging materials, numerous firearms and over $2,500 in cash.

In connection to the firearms, a criminal background check was conducted and Griffith was found to be a prohibited person. Griffith has been charged with three counts of possession of intent to deliver narcotics and three counts of prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

