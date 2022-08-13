Lucky man wins lottery twice in a month

Officials say Duane Ketterman has cashed in a winning a lottery ticket twice in a month.
Officials say Duane Ketterman has cashed in a winning a lottery ticket twice in a month.(Maryland Lottery)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Delaware man is celebrating his second lottery win in about a month.

Officials with the Maryland Lottery shared that Duane Ketterman’s latest winning ticket returned more than $30,000.

Ketterman said he also collected an $18,000 lottery ticket in July.

The 43-year-old powerline technician said he regularly drives into Maryland for work, with a routine that includes buying lottery tickets. His last two winning tickets were playing Maryland’s Racetrax game.

Ketterman said he couldn’t believe he won the first time and was stunned to win again.

He said he plans to save his winnings for a rainy day.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal indictment dropped W.Va. pharmacists in opioid suit
Federal indictment dropped against W.Va. pharmacists accused of fueling drug epidemic
Plane crash in Marion County kills 3
Plane crash in Marion County kills 3
The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs
Christmas movie filmed at Greenbrier Resort creates positive ripple effect for local towns, businesses
Aaron Lowe Richlands
Aaron Lowe dismissed from Richlands girls basketball program
ATV Crash
One injured after ATV crash in Mercer County

Latest News

This photo from Aug. 13, 2022, shows the damaged storefront of the Ireland’s Four Courts...
Va. police: Over a dozen injured when car crashes into pub
House passes Democrats' health care and climate bill, clearing measure for Biden's signature
Landmark climate bill heading to Biden's desk
Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at Chautaqua Institution in New York on Friday.
Prosecutor: Stab attack on Salman Rushdie was ‘preplanned’
Puppy abandoned with dog bed in Upstate dumpster
Abandoned puppy found with dog bed in dumpster, officials say
First Responders thanked at Bluefield City Park
First Responders thanked at Bluefield City Park