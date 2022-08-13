Glen Jean man facing felony child neglect charges

Joshua Cline
Joshua Cline(Fayette County Sheriff's Department)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Glen Jean man is facing felony child neglect charges. Joshua Cline was arrest on Aug. 13 after the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says he left two children aged four and six inside of a vehicle while he went in to gamble at an establishment.

The department says the children told deputies they had been there “all day”. Cline has been charged with two counts of child neglect creating a risk of serious injury.

