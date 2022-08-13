First Responders honored at Bluefield City Park

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday, the Two Virginias said “thank you” to first responders on both sides of the border with a cookout at Bluefield City Park.

“It truly shows how close we all work together as first responders,” said Deputy Logan Moore of the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.

With free food, entertainment and kid-oriented activities, Bluefield-area residents showed out to voice their support and have a good time.

“Not every day they get the thanks they deserve,” said Hobert Collins.

“I appreciate what they do for the community,” said Lee Tukeaton.

Friday’s event was a showcase of all angles in public safety -- featuring multiple police agencies, fire departments and EMS workers as well.

“We all come out, we all work together,” said Danny Evans, Bluefield, Va. Fire Chief. Everyody’s got their own-- helping each other, got everybody’s back. It’s great.”

“Everybody has a job to do,” said Senior Trooper Gavin Scott, Va. State Police. “Some agencies are designed to have certain things that we all specialize in.”

With plenty of interactive activities available as well, Friday acted as an opportunity for first responders to interact with, and build relationships with the community.

