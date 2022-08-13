A dry Saturday ahead, a few showers/storms return by Sunday

Temps will trend cooler than average through the weekend as well
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TONIGHT
As cool high pressure keeps us company tonight, we’ll have one of the cooler nights we’ve had in quite some time. A little taste Fall if you will- temps overnight will hit the upper 40s-mid 50s. The humidity will stay low as well. While no rain is expected, some valley fog could form overnight.

SATURDAY FORECAST
Saturday will bring plenty of sunshine, a few fair-weather clouds, and slightly below-normal temps in the mid 70s to low 80s for most. We look dry and mainly clear Saturday night, but a little bit warmer, with lows in the mid 50s-low 60s.

CHANCE OF RAIN
Sunday, a frontal system will approach us from the west. This will result in increasing clouds and humidity, and the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon-evening (though it will be far from a wash-out). Severe weather is not expected, especially since temps will remain on the milder side for this time of year, topping off again in the 70s for most on Sunday.

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL
We look a bit unsettled moving into next week as low pressure moves in for a bit. While we will see some occasional rain, we look to stay on the COOLER SIDE for a while, with highs in the upper 60s-mid 70s through most of next week, and low temps in the 50s most nights.

LOOKING AHEAD
Stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

