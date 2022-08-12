Wytheville Wine Festival returns for third year

Wytheville Wine Festival
Wytheville Wine Festival(Wytheville Wine Festival)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The third annual Wytheville Wine Festival will be held this Saturday, August, 13, at Withers Park in Wytheville, Va.

There will be live music along with four Southwest Virginia wineries, including one that’s located in Max Meadows and another that’s located in Wise.

Shane Terry, event organizer, says “Festival goers can expect delicious wines from four local Southwest Virginia wineries, bringing all of their fantastic wines for everyone to sample and of course, purchase.”

The cost to enter is $15 in advance and $20 the day of the event.

You can go to wythevillewinefestival.com to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATV Crash
One injured after ATV crash in Mercer County
The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs
Christmas movie filmed at Greenbrier Resort creates positive ripple effect for local towns, businesses
Aaron Lowe Richlands
Aaron Lowe dismissed from Richlands girls basketball program
Plane crash in Marion County kills 3
Plane crash in Marion County kills 3
Federal indictment dropped W.Va. pharmacists in opioid suit
Federal indictment dropped against W.Va. pharmacists accused of fueling drug epidemic

Latest News

Judge Paul Blake, Fayette County
Sentence handed down to adults convicted in death of eight-year-old
Hope Scholarship lawsuit
Students forced to withdrawal from private schools after lawsuit against Hope Scholarship freezes funding
Mercer County Sheriff's Department insignia
Law enforcement warns of scams floating around
Auction at site of former Whitethorn school
No immediate plans for former school grounds