Wytheville Wine Festival returns for third year

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The third annual Wytheville Wine Festival will be held this Saturday, August, 13, at Withers Park in Wytheville, Va.

There will be live music along with four Southwest Virginia wineries, including one that’s located in Max Meadows and another that’s located in Wise.

Shane Terry, event organizer, says “Festival goers can expect delicious wines from four local Southwest Virginia wineries, bringing all of their fantastic wines for everyone to sample and of course, purchase.”

The cost to enter is $15 in advance and $20 the day of the event.

You can go to wythevillewinefestival.com to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.