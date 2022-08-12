Traveling art exhibit to be unveiled ahead of Peak of the Bloom concert

CAMP CREEK, W.Va. (WVVA) -

A traveling art exhibit will be unveiled ahead of tomorrow evening’s Peak of the Bloom concert. After that it will travel across the state.

The Oakvale Area Outreach Team worked in collaboration with Harmony for Hope’s community liaison Karen Leathers to create this collective art exhibit.

Bringing people together is the theme of the piece, and it features work from both professional and amateur artists.

Debra Williby-Walker, Co-leader for the Oakvale Area Outreach Team:

“This art exhibit displays people connecting to people, communities connecting to communities, and generations connecting to generations”

The artwork on display comes from all age groups, ranging from 22 months old to 97 years old.

The Peak of the Bloom concert will start at 7 pm tomorrow night at Camp Creek State Park.

