Sentence handed down to adults convicted in death of eight-year-old

Judge Paul Blake, Fayette County
Judge Paul Blake, Fayette County(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday, the three adults found guilty in the death of eight-year-old Raylee Browning were sentenced in Fayette County.

In June, Mary Browning, Raylee’s biological father, his wife, Julie Titchenell Browning, and her sister Sherie Titchenell were convicted of neglecting Raylee. The jury determined that this lack of care resulted in her death in 2018. During trial, it was stated that Raylee died from severe necrotizing pneumonia that resulted in sepsis.

Friday afternoon, they were all sentenced by Judge Paul Blake to the standard for this type of conviction: a minimum of three and maximum of 15 years.

