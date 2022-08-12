Richlands gearing up for weekend-long “Back 2 School Bash”

Richlands' "Back 2 School Bash" is set to last through Sunday.
Richlands' "Back 2 School Bash" is set to last through Sunday.(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Aug. 12, 2022
RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - Starting Friday, Aug. 12, Richlands-area students will be treated to a weekend-long “Back 2 School Bash.” The event is set to include a free movie night, kayak trips, school supplies giveaway and much more.

Admission will be free for all and according to one volunteer, they won’t leave any kids behind when it comes to distributing supplies.

“We’ll take kids from anywhere,” said Mike Street. “If you’re there and you have a need, 100% we won’t turn any kid away. We’ll get rid of [the supplies] until we don’t have any more. And if we get to that point, we’ll make sure those kids-- if there’s a kid that doesn’t get one of the backpacks we’ll make sure they do.”

Friday’s free movie is set for 8:30 at the “Greenspace behind Richlands’ Post Office.”

On Saturday at Critterville Park, from 11:00 through 2:00 there’s set to be inflatables, water games and free hot dogs. That’s along with the school supplies giveaway.

The weekend will wrap-up on Sunday with a free swim and food set to las from 1:00 through 5:00.

Street added the weekend’s events are open to all, not just Richlands residents.

