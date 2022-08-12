Over 700 backpacks given out at ‘backpack bash’

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Parents and kids gathered in Princeton today to receive backpacks for school. Over 700 backpacks, stuffed with school supplies were up for grabs. There was also a resource fair set up. The event was made possibly by organizations like Starting Points Family Resource Center, Community Connections and the Princeton Church of God.

“COVID-19 is still ongoing and inflation is on the rise so financially I think families are really struggling so we wanted to find a way to you know help and kind of ease the financial obligation of going back to school,” said Starting Points Manager, Tonya Milam.

If you weren’t able to get a back pack from the event, Milam says you can contact starting points to see if they have leftover backpacks available.

