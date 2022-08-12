Ohio police department says officers, employees no longer need to cover up their tattoos

The Middletown Division of Police in Ohio is allowing its officers and other employees to show...
The Middletown Division of Police in Ohio is allowing its officers and other employees to show off their tattoos instead of covering them up.(Middletown Division of Police)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:06 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (Gray News) - A police department in Ohio is changing its policy regarding its employees and their tattoos.

The Middletown Division of Police said it is updating its policy and no longer requiring its officers and other employees to cover up their tattoos.

This week, the department shared the policy update on its social media, saying they are trying new things and hoping to attract new employees.

They also encourage the public to say hello to officers and its employees in the community as the department says tattoos are a great conversation starter.

More information about the Middletown Division of Police can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal indictment dropped W.Va. pharmacists in opioid suit
Federal indictment dropped against W.Va. pharmacists accused of fueling drug epidemic
Two Mcdowell County deputies are facing a federal lawsuit for allegations of racial profiling.
Two Mcdowell County deputies face federal lawsuit
The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs
Christmas movie filmed at Greenbrier Resort creates positive ripple effect for local towns, businesses
ATV Crash
One injured after ATV crash in Mercer County
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway

Latest News

Cell phone video shows the Spirit Airlines agent and customer yelling at each other before the...
VIDEO: Spirit Airlines agent suspended over fight with customer
There is no word yet if any charges will be filed.
Fight between Spirit Airlines agent, customer caught on camera
Actor Anne Heche does an interview with E! Entertainment in this photo from April 17, 2019. The...
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash
Officials say a loud “boom” was heard across areas of northern Utah and was likely a meteor.
Loud ‘boom’ heard in Utah likely a meteor, officials say
Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at Chautaqua Institution in New York on Friday.
Agent: Rushdie off ventilator and talking, day after attack