No immediate plans for former school grounds

Auction at site of former Whitethorn school
Auction at site of former Whitethorn school
By Robert Castillo
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two sites of former schools in Bluefield were put up for auction on Aug. 10. The former Whitethorn and Memorial School lots were sold to separate people for nearly forty thousand dollars combined. The new land owner for the Memorial land says he doesn’t have any plans set in stone for the area just yet.

“I went to memorial, I grew up there you know. I live sixty seconds away from it and I just wanted to make sure whatever is done with it is good for the area, good for the neighborhood and good for the city,” said owner Jason Cole.

The Whitethorn property was sold to a local resident, Amy Law who says she also has no immediate plans for the area.

