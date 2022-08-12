Law enforcement warns of scams floating around

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Law enforcement officials are warning the public not to fall for scams going on in Southern West Virginia. A number of scams and false information have been targeting people not only by phone but also on social media. Some posts say a serial killer is on the loose and others have received calls saying they have a warrant for their arrest and demand money.

“If it’s not posted on a law enforcement website or credible news source then I probably wouldn’t believe it. There’s a lot of different things that get spread around on social media to get people nervous or scared that just isn’t true,” said Captain J.J. Ruble with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

Ruble says you can call the sheriff’s department to verify if something is a scam or false information as well.

