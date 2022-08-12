Gorgeous conditions are expected as we wrap up our week

As a cold front continues to exit our region and high pressure moves in, we’ll have much drier and comfortable conditions. Temperatures today will top off in the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

A mix of sun and clouds are expected today with comfortable conditions. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll have a little taste of fall tonight as temperatures dip down into the 50s and some may try to get down into the upper 40s. Dry conditions will last into the overnight hours with mainly clear skies.

Mainly clear skies and cooler conditions are expected tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

Another gorgeous day is expected tomorrow with mainly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and low 80s. Most will stay dry on Sunday, but we could see a few pop-up showers and storms on Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches our area.

Gorgeous conditions are expected today and tomorrow, however, a few showers and storms are possible on Sunday afternoon. (WVVA WEATHER)

Unsettled conditions will last through early next week as off-and-on showers and storms are possible. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s and low 60s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

