Federal indictment dropped against W.Va. pharmacists accused of fueling drug epidemic


Federal indictment dropped W.Va. pharmacists in opioid suit
Federal indictment dropped W.Va. pharmacists in opioid suit(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A federal indictment has been dropped against two West Virginia pharmacists and a drug company accused of fueling West Virginia’s drug epidemic.

On Thursday evening, a federal judge in Ohio dismissed the indictment against Devonna Miller-West, the former owner of Westside Pharmacy in Oceana, who was charged in 2019 with Conspiring to Distribute Controlled Substances.

The indictment was also dropped against two others -- the Former President of Miami-Luken and Samuel Ballengee, a pharmacist who owned and operated Tug Valley Pharmacy in Williamson, Mingo County.

See copy of order here:

Federal indictment dropped W.Va. pharmacists in opioid suit
Federal indictment dropped W.Va. pharmacists in opioid suit(wvva)
Federal indictment dropped W.Va. pharmacists in opioid suit
Federal indictment dropped W.Va. pharmacists in opioid suit(wvva)

At the time of the indictment in 2019, federal prosecutors alleged that Rattini and Miami-Luken sought to enrich themselves by distributing millions of painkillers to doctors and pharmacies in rural Appalachia, where the opioid epidemic was at its peak. The prosecutors also claimed the distributor and its officials allegedly continued to distribute millions of pills to Westside, Tug Valley and other pharmacies even after being advised by the DEA of their responsibilities as a wholesaler to ensure drugs were not being diverted and to report suspicious orders.

According to the order, the dismissal of the indictment was unopposed by all parties.

Tune into WVVA News at 6 p.m. for exclusive interview with West and her attorney, Bradley Davis Barbin.

WVVA News has also reached out to federal prosecutors for a response to the order.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATV Crash
One injured after ATV crash in Mercer County
The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs
Christmas movie filmed at Greenbrier Resort creates positive ripple effect for local towns, businesses
Aaron Lowe Richlands
Aaron Lowe dismissed from Richlands girls basketball program
Plane crash in Marion County kills 3
Plane crash in Marion County kills 3
Angelia Dotson's mugshot
McDowell County woman facing 2nd degree murder charge

Latest News

Richlands' "Back 2 School Bash" is set to last through Sunday.
Richlands gearing up for weekend-long “Back 2 School Bash”
Teacher facing sexual abuse charges appears in court
Teacher facing charges of sexual abuse appears in court
Plane crash in Marion County kills 3
Plane crash in Marion County kills 3
Flood damage in southeastern Kentucky
Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding