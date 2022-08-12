Federal indictment dropped against W.Va. pharmacists accused of fueling drug epidemic

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A federal indictment has been dropped against two West Virginia pharmacists and a drug company accused of fueling West Virginia’s drug epidemic.

On Thursday evening, a federal judge in Ohio dismissed the indictment against Devonna Miller-West, the former owner of Westside Pharmacy in Oceana, who was charged in 2019 with Conspiring to Distribute Controlled Substances.

The indictment was also dropped against two others -- the Former President of Miami-Luken and Samuel Ballengee, a pharmacist who owned and operated Tug Valley Pharmacy in Williamson, Mingo County.

At the time of the indictment in 2019, federal prosecutors alleged that Rattini and Miami-Luken sought to enrich themselves by distributing millions of painkillers to doctors and pharmacies in rural Appalachia, where the opioid epidemic was at its peak. The prosecutors also claimed the distributor and its officials allegedly continued to distribute millions of pills to Westside, Tug Valley and other pharmacies even after being advised by the DEA of their responsibilities as a wholesaler to ensure drugs were not being diverted and to report suspicious orders.

According to the order, the dismissal of the indictment was unopposed by all parties.

WVVA News has also reached out to federal prosecutors for a response to the order.

