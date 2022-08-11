We’ll have a refreshing end to the work week

Temps will be Fall-like as we head toward the weekend
COOL AND DRY
COOL AND DRY
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER

As a cold front slides out of our area to the southeast, drier and cooler air will be filtering in from the northwest. We could see a stray shower or two this evening, but most will stay rain-free. We’ll otherwise see patchy clouds and some valley fog and lows overnight in the upper 50s-low 60s.

FRIDAY FORECAST
FRIDAY FORECAST

The humidity will drop to end the work week, so Friday will feel much less muggy and comfortable, with highs in the 70s and plenty of sunshine. Temps Friday night will be more Fall-like, dropping into the upper 40s-mid 50s. We’ll be mainly clear Friday night as well.

MUGGY METER
MUGGY METER

Saturday will bring similar conditions; we’ll experience mostly sunny skies, dry (and not humid) air, and highs in the 70s. Saturday night looks mainly clear and cool with lows in the mid to upper 50s for most.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK
WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Sunday, we’ll be a bit muggier, but still not too hot, with high temps in the 70s again and a bit more cloud cover around. We should see a stray shower or t-storm Sunday afternoon/evening, but it does not look like a wash-out.

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL
DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL

We grow a little unsettled at the beginning of next week, but temps look to stay below-average for this time of year for a good while! STAY TUNED!

