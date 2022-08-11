Tamarack Sock Hoppin Car Show slated for Saturday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Saturday, August 13, Shade Tree Car Club will take its show back in time.

The Sock Hoppin Car Show will be held on the grounds at Tamarack from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. And this show won’t just feature cars. Ladies will be flashing their poodle skirts and couples will be out dancing the twist. The How Great Thou Art Theatre Group will also be there performing 50s and 60s music and leading the way for the shag contest. Other activities include a hula hoop contest and a cash prize for the best poodle skirt.

Shade Tree Car Club Secretary and Treasurer Stephanie French says she hopes the show at Tamarack will allow the club to reach a wider audience.

“We have some of the best artisans in the state, you know, featured right here in Tamarack...” she said. “It’s a big tourist attraction, so we are not only going to attract the local community but, hopefully, travelers coming through, and they can see what West Virginians do in their pastime.”

Saturday’s event is free to the public. Registration is $15 per car.

