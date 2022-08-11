Princeton based cementing company holds hiring event.

Applicants can expect on the spot interviews
Applicants can expect on the spot interviews(WVVA)
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -

If you’re looking for a full time job and like to work with your hands, there’s a hiring event this Monday you may be interested in.

Eastern Vault, a concrete company in Princeton, is hiring for more than 20 entry-level positions.

Applicants do not need to worry if they have not worked in the field before.

ELLEN GRAVELY, ACCOUNT MANAGER, GILLMAN SERVICES:

“You don’t necessarily have to have any experience in this field with construction or concrete. They’re willing to train on every aspect on the job. For it to be an entry-level position in comparison to other entry-level jobs in the area in all different industries, the starting wage is above average and very, very competitive.”

Those hired will also have opportunities to move up and grow within the company.

BALINDA COX, SALES MANAGER EASTERN VAULT:

“We have several Gillman employees that have started out as entry level and they’ve moved up into either a lead or a foreman or somethings like that within the particular department.”

The company says attendees that meet the minimum physical and dependability requirements can expect to be hired on the spot.

Prospective employees should bring two forms of I.D. And be prepared to fill out on-boarding paperwork.

The hiring event will take place at Eastern Vault on Courthouse Road in Princeton on August 15th from 9 AM to 4 PM.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Lowe Richlands
Aaron Lowe dismissed from Richlands girls basketball program
The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs
Christmas movie filmed at Greenbrier Resort creates positive ripple effect for local towns, businesses
ATV Crash
One injured after ATV crash in Mercer County
Angelia Dotson's mugshot
McDowell County woman facing 2nd degree murder charge
A building that for years sparked the interest of locals passing by is now on the market.
Historic Raleigh County building goes up for sale

Latest News

Man pumping gas
AAA says gas prices should continue to dip if supply stays high and demand remains low
Tamarack Sock Hoppin Car Show scheduled for Saturday
Tamarack Sock Hoppin Car Show slated for Saturday
Oak Hill McDonald's
Oak Hill McDonald’s remodel highlights transformed dining experience
Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday issued a State of Emergency to address critical staffing shortages...
W.Va. Governor declares State of Emergency over staffing shortages at jails