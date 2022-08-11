Princeton based cementing company holds hiring event.

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -

If you’re looking for a full time job and like to work with your hands, there’s a hiring event this Monday you may be interested in.

Eastern Vault, a concrete company in Princeton, is hiring for more than 20 entry-level positions.

Applicants do not need to worry if they have not worked in the field before.

ELLEN GRAVELY, ACCOUNT MANAGER, GILLMAN SERVICES:

“You don’t necessarily have to have any experience in this field with construction or concrete. They’re willing to train on every aspect on the job. For it to be an entry-level position in comparison to other entry-level jobs in the area in all different industries, the starting wage is above average and very, very competitive.”

Those hired will also have opportunities to move up and grow within the company.

BALINDA COX, SALES MANAGER EASTERN VAULT:

“We have several Gillman employees that have started out as entry level and they’ve moved up into either a lead or a foreman or somethings like that within the particular department.”

The company says attendees that meet the minimum physical and dependability requirements can expect to be hired on the spot.

Prospective employees should bring two forms of I.D. And be prepared to fill out on-boarding paperwork.

The hiring event will take place at Eastern Vault on Courthouse Road in Princeton on August 15th from 9 AM to 4 PM.

