Plane crashes in Marion County with reports of casualties

METZ, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: THURSDAY, AUG. 11, 9:07 p.m.

An official is reporting that the aircraft crash on Stiles Fork Rd. has resulted in casualties.

A Blacksville Volunteer Firefighter tells a 5 News reporter that he is receiving reports that three bodies have been found.

He also says the scene began to clear at around 9 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: THURSDAY, AUG. 11, 7:39 p.m.

An aircraft has crashed on Stiles Fork Rd. in the outskirts of Marion County.

Marion County Emergency officials tell 5 News initial reports of the crash came in at 7:15 p.m.

There is no word of injuries yet, or the size of the aircraft. A 5 News reporter is headed to the scene.

