Oak Hill McDonald’s remodel highlights transformed dining experience

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Oak Hill McDonald’s has reopened with a “transformed dining experience” after months of renovations.

The restaurant, which sits on Main Street, closed to customers in April while construction crews worked. On Thursday, they welcomed back the public with a celebration.

The McDonald’s now not only features a state-of-the-art kitchen, but also an evolved customer experience. Employees say customers can now use one of their three digital self-order kiosks so they can order at their own pace rather than wait in line. Meals will also be delivered to the customer’s table to ensure they fully enjoy their experience.

As for the City of Oak Hill, they say they are happy to see the return of a family-friendly space.

“They’ve been an integral part of our business community, and we are just thrilled that they are back and open, bigger and better,” said Mayor Danny Wright. “What’s good for them is good for Oak Hill.”

Solidifying its place in the Oak Hill community, the restaurant also unveiled its very own Oak Hill bear Thursday morning. The wooden sculpture features a momma bear holding a McCafe coffee and a baby bear with a Happy Meal.

