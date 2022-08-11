Drier air moves in later today

We are dealing with some showers and a few thunderstorms this morning as a cold front moves through our area. Once it passes by, we’ll dry out with a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 70s and possibly the low 80s.

Scattered showers and storms are possible this morning as a cold front moves through. Drier conditions are expected this afternoon. (WVVA WEATHER)

A stray shower cannot be ruled out tonight, but most should stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be cooler tonight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

We could see a stray shower tonight, but most should stay dry with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will be a comfortable day with lower humidity and cooler temperatures. Highs are only expected to top off in the 70s and we’ll stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 70s on Friday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Dry conditions will last into Saturday as well. We’ll see mainly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and low 80s and lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

Most of us should stay dry on Sunday as well, however we could see a few showers push into the area. Some on-and-off showers are possible early next week but we will stay comfortable with temperatures in the 70s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.