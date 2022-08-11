Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding

Flood damage in southeastern Kentucky
Flood damage in southeastern Kentucky(Terry Parrott)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor.

“I ask the commonwealth to join me in praying for our fellow Kentuckians during this difficult time,” Beshear tweeted.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Lowe Richlands
Aaron Lowe dismissed from Richlands girls basketball program
The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs
Christmas movie filmed at Greenbrier Resort creates positive ripple effect for local towns, businesses
ATV Crash
One injured after ATV crash in Mercer County
Angelia Dotson's mugshot
McDowell County woman facing 2nd degree murder charge
A building that for years sparked the interest of locals passing by is now on the market.
Historic Raleigh County building goes up for sale

Latest News

Teacher facing sexual abuse charges appears in court
Teacher facing charges of sexual abuse appears in court
A plane went down Thursday night
Plane crashes in Marion County with reports of casualties
Man pumping gas
AAA says gas prices should continue to dip if supply stays high and demand remains low
Applicants can expect on the spot interviews
Princeton based cementing company holds hiring event.