W.Va. state employees report issues after PEIA switches prescription providers

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County delegate said there are problems being reported with the new prescription provider for state employees.

Express Scripts took over for CVS on July 1, 2022, after the contract went out to the state for bid again.

According to Del. Brandon Steele, (R) 29th Dist, a number of constituents are reporting that there prescriptions are no longer covered and the process for obtaining an exemption has become a lot more complicated.

The Raleigh County lawmaker is currently working to learn more from state employees about the extent of the problem.

“Do we need to do something to quickly fix this? The overall concern is the well-being of our public employees. If they’re not on the medication they’ve been on for some time, then that’s a huge problem.”

WVVA News has reached out to PEIA to learn more.

