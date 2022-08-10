Showers/storms likely through Thursday AM, then we’ll be drying out

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the ENTIRE WVVA VIEWING AREA until midnight tonight/Thursday AM.

FLOOD WATCH THIS EVENING (WVVA WEATHER)

As a frontal system continues to slowly but surely move through the Appalachians, on-and-off showers and thunderstorms will stick with us into tonight. Though severe weather doesn’t look likely, heavy rainfall in slow-moving thunderstorms could lead to localized flooding issues at times. Stay weather aware! A few stronger storms with gusty winds and small hail can’t be completely ruled out either.

TONIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will continue on and off into tonight, and low temps will be mild again, in the 60s. We’ll otherwise be mainly cloudy with areas of fog around as well.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday, we’ll start the day off unsettled, with scattered showers/rumbles of thunder...but by the late afternoon/early evening, we look to quickly dry out. Strong N/NW wind flow will usher in cooler and drier air to wrap up the work week. Highs Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s, dropping into the upper 50s-low 60s Thursday night.

THURSDAY RAIN CHANCES (WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will bring plenty of sun, LESS HUMIDITY, and almost Fall-like temps in the upper 60s-mid 70s! Friday night will also be cool, clear and dry with low temps in the upper 40s-mid 50s.

COOLING DOWN THIS WEEKEND (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will bring more dry, comfy, sunny weather, but we get a few showers/rumbles of thunder again by Sunday. Next week will bring cooler-than-average temps....stay tuned!

HUMIDITY DROPS THIS WEEKEND (WVVA WEATHER)

