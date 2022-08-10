Rare orange lobster found in Gatlinburg restaurant

The chance of finding an orange lobster is about one in 30 million.
Rare orange lobster was found at a Gatlinburg restaurant.
Rare orange lobster was found at a Gatlinburg restaurant.(Chesapeake's)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A rare, orange lobster is now at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies after being discovered at a restaurant in Gatlinburg.

Chesapeake’s called Ripley’s up last week and said, “hey you have to come see what was in our lobster order.”

The chance of finding an orange lobster is about one in 30 million. The surprise here, they now have two after another was donated two weeks ago from Mississippi.

As to why so many have been found recently they don’t know, but believe it’s the power of social media. Both are being evaluated by scientists.

“They eat a particular pigment in their diet and that is ingested and the genetics of the individual lobster will flip that color around and create what we actually see,” said Jarred Durrett, Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies.

Once they determine the lobsters are healthy they’ll put them in a tank for viewing in Gatlinburg.

Rare orange lobster was found at a Gatlinburg restaurant.
Rare orange lobster was found at a Gatlinburg restaurant.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Lowe Richlands
Aaron Lowe dismissed from Richlands girls basketball program
The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs
Christmas movie filmed at Greenbrier Resort creates positive ripple effect for local towns, businesses
ATV Crash
One injured after ATV crash in Mercer County
Angelia Dotson's mugshot
McDowell County woman facing 2nd degree murder charge
A building that for years sparked the interest of locals passing by is now on the market.
Historic Raleigh County building goes up for sale

Latest News

Teacher facing sexual abuse charges appears in court
Teacher facing charges of sexual abuse appears in court
A plane went down Thursday night
Plane crashes in Marion County with reports of casualties
Flood damage in southeastern Kentucky
Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding
Man pumping gas
AAA says gas prices should continue to dip if supply stays high and demand remains low
Applicants can expect on the spot interviews
Princeton based cementing company holds hiring event.